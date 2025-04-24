The wrestling community is mourning the loss of Steve “Mongo” McMichael, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 67.

A former WCW Nitro announcer, McMichael transitioned into the ring, where he became a member of the legendary Four Horsemen and captured the WCW United States Championship. In 2021, he was diagnosed with ALS.

Following the news of his passing, tributes poured in from across the wrestling world to honor his legacy and impact.

You can check out some tweets from the likes of Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, The Blue Meanie, and others below:

The World Just Lost The Incredible Steve “Mongo” McMichael! He Was My Best Friend Through It All! An Amazing Athlete And Human Being! I Have The Fondest Memories Working With Him, And This Is An Extremely Heartbreaking Loss For Me! I Love You Mongo! You Fought One Hell Of A… pic.twitter.com/yq2YHfWKmf — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 23, 2025

Godspeed, Steve “Mongo” McMichael. Whether it was on the field, local Chicagoland TV and radio, or eventually in the ring, you ALWAYS entertained me. All respect for your work ethic and that signature rebel spirit you carried throughout. Rest well, sir. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/LTKr4wh62t — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 24, 2025

In Mongo’s honor I’m gonna officially refer to my tombstone as the Mongo Spike. Commentators take note. — BLACKWOOD (@blkwdxvx) April 24, 2025

Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. 🙏🏽 Four years ago today, Steve shared these words with me—words that will stay with me for the rest of my life. They’re words we can all live by. #RIPMongo | #Bears pic.twitter.com/VzlrXnhWwv — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) April 24, 2025

Mongo was always my favorite horseman for some reason. No idea why, but loved the dude. Rip to the goat — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) April 23, 2025

Rest In Peace Steve “Mongo” McMichael… pic.twitter.com/0i1KNFyBR1 — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) April 23, 2025

i have had nothing but love and respect for steve mongo mcmichael for decades and i will miss him. https://t.co/BD4s0LwDa0 — emil (@TheEmilJay) April 23, 2025