“Your winners …and NEW WWE Tag-Team Champions …”

These were the words announced by Mark Nash on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown after The Wyatt Sicks team of Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defeated The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

With the win, The Wyatt Sicks are now the brand new WWE Tag-Team Champions.

Later in the show, it was announced in a backstage segment that Rey Fenix and Andrade have officially entered the tag-team division on SmackDown.

NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPS! 🤯 The Wyatt Sicks just sent a message to the entire SmackDown Tag Team Division… pic.twitter.com/xzrsZqNfNU — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025