The Wyatt Sicks had an emotional experience visiting The Firefly Fun House at Halloween Horror Nights 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

WWE shared special video footage on their official YouTube channel that showed Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis and Nikki Cross getting choked up while taking a tour of the new exhibit added to Universal Studios in “The Sunshine State.”

In the video, we see The Wyatt Sicks group, which features Gacy and Lumis as the current WWE Tag-Team Champions, shared their thoughts to the WWE cameras while visiting the Halloween-themed attraction dedicated to the late Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda).

“It’s cool. I mean, like, I’m kind of just overcome with emotion right now,” Rowan said before entering the exhibit. “Like, I’m thinking about lots of different things. And I don’t know where my mind is right now. That’s why I’m like, ‘Cool.’ Windham loved horror, man.”

He added, “And for this to be happening, I just want to know that he can see it. And I want to see the house. I want to see if they do sh*t for Brodie [Lee], and from what I’ve heard, they do. And, like, to me, it’s so cool — but it sucks. I know they see it. It’s just, that’s why I say it’s cool.”

Jason Baker, a special effects artist and close friend of Wyatt’s, noted to Rowan, “We’re the only two guys crying in a haunted house.” Rowan responded, “Evilly magical.”

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) passed away at age 36 back in 2023.

