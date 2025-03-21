The Wyatt Sicks took to Twitter on Thursday to share a biblical message.

In the tweet, which you can see below, the group referenced Ecclesiastes 3:1 and Galatians 6:9:

“ecc3:1

in time you shall see.

you shall behold.

stand in awe.

galat6:9

we see you.

remember who you are.

remember what you know.”

Ecclesiastes 3:1 states, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.”

Meanwhile, Galatians 6:9 reads, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray lavished praise on John Cena’s heel promo on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On John Cena’s promo: “Cena’s ability to play the puppeteer and take that crowd through a gambit of emotion. He ran everybody up and down that emotional rollercoaster… His music hit and there was not the initial pop, it was immediate booing!”

On how the crowd reacted to the promo: “They hated that man from the first note of his song. They hated that man when they saw him. They hated that man when he walked to the ring,” Bully added. “They hated that man when he was standing in the ring. They hated that man when he was talking. They hated that man as he continued to talk. And then? Every single word he was speaking started to resonate, and they started to hate a little bit less… John Cena was 30 seconds away from those people apologizing to him!”

And finally, Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin in WWE) won a couple of gold medals at the 2025 IBJJF PAN Jiu-Jitsu Tournament. He shared the achievement on Twitter, noting his success. This adds to his previous gold medal win at the Jiu Jitsu World League Florida VIII.