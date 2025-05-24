The Wyatt Sicks — comprised of Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas), Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross — made their return on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, abruptly ending the main event WWE Tag Team Championship match in chaos.

The title bout between The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) was brought to a sudden halt when, just as Ford climbed to the top rope for his signature frog splash, the arena went dark. When the lights came back on, The Wyatt Sicks were standing ominously in the ring.

The faction decimated everyone in sight — not only The Street Profits and Fraxiom, but also #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), Candice LeRae, and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), who had all become entangled in the escalating tag team clash.

Uncle Howdy capped off the carnage with a Sister Abigail delivered to Gargano. As the lights dimmed once more, he leaned over a birthday cake and blew out a candle — a chilling tribute to Bray Wyatt on what would have been his birthday.

This marked The Wyatt Sicks’ first appearance on WWE television since December 2024, and their return left a dark cloud hanging over the tag team division.