The Wyatt Sicks are back.

Following The New Day’s victory in the WWE Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament opening match on the October 21 episode of WWE Raw, they watched on as The Final Testament and The Miz attacked R-Truth.

Kofi Kingston tried to run down to make the save, but Xavier Woods physically restrained him and yelled that it was not their business.

As they continued to bicker, the lights in the Wells Fargo Center went out and the single-note ominous piano key played repeatedly, before the lights flash back on and The Wyatt Sicks are shown in and surrounding the ring.

All but “Uncle Howdy” Bo Dallas.

Nikki Cross hit a top-rope splash on Scarlett to get the fun started. Dexter Lumis, Rowan, Joe Gacy and company then proceeded to attack The Final Testament members and beat them down.

In the chaos, The Miz saved himself, or so he thought, as finally Uncle Howdy showed up.

Paul Ellering tried to help, and did, but ended up getting choked out with a mandible claw by Howdy as Miz scurried away.

