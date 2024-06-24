Pat McAfee’s show faced yet another disruption due to the Wyatt Sicks.

On June 20, during The Pat McAfee Show, the power abruptly went out right after a sound associated with the Wyatt Sick6 was heard. McAfee addressed the speculation surrounding the incident, downplaying it. However, on June 21, the show experienced another interruption when a “You Lied” message flashed on the screen, reminiscent of the Wyatt Sick6 style.

The June 24 episode saw WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H join the show, during which another “You Lied” message appeared. Unlike previous times, the show continued. Triple H inquired about everyone’s well-being. McAfee accused producer Evan Fox of being behind the interruptions, but Fox claimed the switchboard froze each time. McAfee dismissed this, while Triple H joked that they wouldn’t take it seriously until someone was attacked like Chad Gable on WWE Raw.

Triple H noted that while the disruptions could be genuine mistakes, the timing seemed suspect. He expressed hope that they would all make it to the next week’s show.