– During the 1/13 WWE Raw, it was announced that Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will go one-on-one against “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre on the 1/20 episode of WWE Raw.

– It was announced during a backstage segment on the 1/13 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix this week that The Wyatt’s have been traded from the Raw roster to the SmackDown roster. The Wyatt Sicks will now be appearing on the blue brand on Friday nights on the USA Network.

– New WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi was shown, with his newly won title in-hand, in a cameo appearance in the crowd during the 1/13 WWE Raw in San Jose, CA.

– UFC legend and former double-champion turned ESPN analyst and UFC commentator, Daniel Cormier, was shown in a cameo appearance sitting in the front row of the 1/13 WWE Raw show on Netflix as well.