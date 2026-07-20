The Young Bucks are the latest names in the wrestling world to take part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

After being nominated by Britt Baker, Matt and Nick Jackson accepted the viral challenge in a video shared on their YouTube channel, using the opportunity to raise awareness for ALS and encourage fans to support causes that matter to them.

Both brothers dedicated their participation to their friend Rebel while highlighting ways fans could help.

Matt Jackson explained why he accepted Baker’s nomination before encouraging viewers to support Rebel through merchandise or by donating directly to ALS-related charities. He also revealed the names he wanted to challenge next.

“Hello friends, it’s Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks. I was nominated by my favorite dentist Britt Baker to do the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in honor of our good friend Rebel. And if you actually want to support Rebel, you can get this T-shirt at ShopAEW.com or you can directly donate to I Am ALS. Before I get to this, let me talk about who I’m nominating. First and foremost, one of my favorite actors, Ken Jeong, one of my best friends in the business, Kevin Owens, one of my favorite tag teams of all time, The Good Brothers, and Karl Anderson specifically, Sour Boy, and finally, Candice LeRae, one of my favorite female wrestlers of all time.”

Before the bucket of ice water was dumped over him, Matt admitted he wasn’t looking forward to it.

“Okay, so let’s get to this. This is going to suck.”

Nick Jackson then took his turn, noting that he had also been nominated by Britt Baker before passing the challenge along to several more wrestling personalities. He also asked his daughter to catch him by surprise before taking the icy plunge.

“All right. This is Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks. This is the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Britt Baker nominated me. So, in return, I nominate Jack Perry, Anna Jay, Luchasaurus, and Brandon Cutler. My daughter’s about to get me, and I don’t want her to tell me when, so just surprise me. Okay… Oh my God!”