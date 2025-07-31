The AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator Tournament is starting to take shape.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Chicago, Illinois on July 30, a quarterfinal match in the ongoing tourney kicked off the in-ring action on the show.

In the match, the veteran duo of The Young Bucks defeated The Outrunners via pinfall. With the win, The Young Bucks advance in the tournament, where they will face the winner of The Gates of Agony vs. Brody King & Bandido, which takes place on a special live Thursday episode of AEW Collision.

Also set for the July 31 episode of AEW Collision is FTR vs. The Bang Bang Gang duo of Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn in an additional AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator Tournament bout.

Following The Young Bucks’ victory over The Outrunners, Kazuchika Okada came out to help them in a post-match beatdown of The Outrunners, which continued until Swerve Strickland ran out to make the save.

