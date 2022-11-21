Last night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view saw the highly-anticipated return of the Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), who have been absent from programming since ALL OUT back in September due to the backstage melee with CM Punk, which got all the aforementioned stars suspended for a brief period of time. One of the many cons of the suspensions was that the Bucks’ hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite would have to go on a temporary hiatus.

That hiatus is now done. The Bucks announced this evening on Twitter that the show will be returning tomorrow (Monday, November 21st) after 11 weeks of radio silence. The official BTE Twitter also shared a video of Matt Jackson telling Brandon Cutler that the show would be coming back at Full Gear.