The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) are your new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

During Sunday morning’s NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view event, The Young Bucks defeated Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito and Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb in a three-way tag team match to capture the titles.

The finish came when The Young Bucks hit the TK Driver on O-Khan.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/1875789532563423588

This marks the second time The Young Bucks have held the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

During a backstage segment at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty, Konosuke Takeshita announced that he’s officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Takeshita revealed that he’s now affiliated with NJPW, AEW, and DDT Pro Wrestling.

Takeshita is the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion and AEW International Champion.