The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) are your new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.
During Sunday morning’s NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view event, The Young Bucks defeated Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito and Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb in a three-way tag team match to capture the titles.
The finish came when The Young Bucks hit the TK Driver on O-Khan.
You can check out some highlights from the match below:
https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/1875789532563423588
Young bucks is new IWGOp tag champion
— なかわんくま/nakawankuma/中博俊 (@nakawankuma) January 5, 2025
This marks the second time The Young Bucks have held the IWGP Tag Team Titles.
During a backstage segment at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty, Konosuke Takeshita announced that he’s officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Takeshita revealed that he’s now affiliated with NJPW, AEW, and DDT Pro Wrestling.
Takeshita is the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion and AEW International Champion.
KONOSUKE TAKESHITAが驚きの発言！
「日本のプロレスファンに朗報がある。俺は今、DDT、AEW、2団体所属しているが、これからはそれに加えて新日本プロレス、“3団体所属”になった」
全文https://t.co/xoA0yjb6Sh#njWD pic.twitter.com/zlgLeBoi8B
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) January 5, 2025
KONOSUKE TAKESHITA選手がDDT、AEWに加え新日本所属になったことをバックステージコメントで明かしました。これで日米3団体所属！ とんでもないことになってきました。（奈良）#njpw#AEW#ddtpro#週プロ pic.twitter.com/fRVmaW0nZh
— 週刊プロレス (@shupromobile) January 5, 2025