AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are threatening to delete Twitter again.

The Bucks took to Twitter late last night after Dynamite and asked fans to refrain from any negative or toxic comments in their mentions. This came after the closing Dynamite segment saw The Bucks turn heel on Jon Moxley in the Trios Match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. The show ended with The Bucks siding with Omega.

“Please refrain from any negative or toxic comments in our mentions tonight. If so, we’ll unfortunately delete our Twitter account again. Thank you. Have a great night,” they wrote overnight.

The Bucks previously quit Twitter back in late 2019 due to the nature of some of the content they were dealing with. They returned last year and now have the joint account.

You can see their full tweet below, along with a clip from the Dynamite segment:

