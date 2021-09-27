The Young Bucks are at it again. The former AEW tag team champions updated their Twitter bios and took another shot at their critics by writing, “The year is 2030. Nobody yet has successfully been able to craft a complimentary tweet about another tag team without comparing them to us.” You can check that out here.

AEW star Kip Sabian was also active on social media recently to promote his new character gimmick. He writes, “People are strange when you’re a stranger,

Faces look ugly when you’re alone.”