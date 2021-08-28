Ahead of last week’s AEW Dynamite fans in Milwaukee were treated to a special surprise appearance from NBA superstar and 2021 finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led this Milwaukee Bucks to the their first championship since 1971 and received a hero’s welcome from the AEW crowd. Photos of the Greek Freak meeting some of AEW’s top talents later surfaced on the internet, which includes pictures with company executives, the Young Bucks.

Today the Bucks have updated their Twitter bio to tout their meeting with Antetokounmpo. They write, “Giannis was so pumped to meet us. Asked if we’d consider making a move to Milwaukee to play point guard. We respectfully declined but shared a laugh. Great guy!”

If you missed it…check out some of AEW’s photos with Antetokounmpo below.