AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have been updating their Twitter bio quite often this week.

Their most recent message reads as the following:

“Wrestling’s sweethearts. Needle movers. Goalpost chasers. Polarizing, self-made millionaires. Could’ve retired years ago so this is all extra credit. Done by 40.”

It should be noted that Matt Jackson is currently 36, and Nick Jackson is turning 31. They turned two weeks ago when they aligned themselves fully with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers, and Don Callis.