Yesterday news surfaced that AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, had signed new long-term contracts with the promotion. The original report revealed that the former tag team champions would be with AEW until 2026, but the Bucks themselves confirmed how long their new deal was for on Twitter.

In an updated Twitter Bio the Bucks write, “(pencil emoji) till 2024. Let’s party for 2 more years!”As well as wrestling on the active roster the brothers Jackson serve as Executive VPs for AEW, and have been since the company’s inception in 2019. They are currently not cleared for action after their six-man tag team loss at Full Gear.

