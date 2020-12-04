AEW tag team champions The Young Bucks spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Sting’s surprise appearance at “Winter Is Coming” on the latest edition of Jon Alba and Doug McDonald’s Living The Gimmick Patreon. Hear a first hand account of what the backstage atmosphere was like when the Stinger arrived below.

This is something we’ve been sitting on a little while,” Matt Jackson said. “It’s a secret and we’ve been living with it and we’re just like, ‘God, can we get to it so people can just see it?’ He was hidden all day in his trailer in the back and when it was time to go, we had one of our guys leading him through the common area to the Go (position). As he walked by, it was tunnel vision for him, but all the boys and girls their heads starting turning like it was the Exorcist. It was really fun to see everyone have a mark out moment. When I saw the reaction from the talent, I knew it was going to be an even bigger moment on television. It was chilling and done perfectly because it was so simple.

(Thanks to Fightful for the transcription)