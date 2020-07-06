The Young Bucks Detail COVID-19 Testing Procedures, Say It’s Terrifying Every Time

On the latest episode of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks describe their COVID-19 testing procedure every time they prepare for an episode of Dynamite. The brothers admit that it’s scary for them because if they test positive they must quarantine away from their families in Jacksonville.
We got tested [last week] and it took about 10 minutes and it is the most terrifying 10 minutes of our lives because if we test positive, that means we’re stuck in Jacksonville for two weeks. So every time we get that negative, we high-five. It’s terrifying… Every time I kiss my kids and my wife good-bye, I say, ‘Say a prayer so that I don’t test positive.’ It’s terrifying to know, but that’s the truth of what we’re going through.
Check out the full BTE below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)
