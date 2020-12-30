AEW tag team champions The Young Bucks recently appeared on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer to discuss Sting’s arrival in AEW, and how much longer they anticipate on wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

How much longer the Bucks think they’ll wrestle:

NICK: Man, we talked about this quite often and remember Matt when we were at ten years to go? When was that? Two or three years ago? So I think if we did the math, if we’re still going by that, I think maybe seven more years but who knows. It’s hard to say. You know how this business is. It’s impossible to say no to things so, I don’t know. If I could do seven to ten more years at this rate and do the matches that I’m doing now and if I’m feeling the same way I’m feeling now, I could easily do it because I feel pretty good right now. Maybe that’s because of the limited schedule but, I think that has probably helped our bodies. This pandemic has healed us a little bit with being on the road less and doing matches way less than we were years prior. So who knows. Knock on wood, I hope I can do this as long as possible.

On keeping Sting’s debut in AEW a secret:

NICK: Yeah, keeping secrets in wrestling as you know is almost impossible these days so, when you can keep one and make it exciting like that and it’s so worth it because man, people love it and you know what’s funny? There was a very limited amount of people that even knew about it. Probably what? Five to seven maybe, Matt? So we knew it was happening and you could feel — that show, we billed it as a big show so we knew it was gonna happen then but none of the boys knew. They just thought it was a big show. So when he walked backstage, every wrestler turned their head and went, ‘Oh my God’ and when you could pop the boys obviously, you’re doing something right. MATT: We knew for what? A couple months, Nick? That he was doing it. It was Tony [Khan’s] idea and he wasn’t going to do it until he got the thumbs up from all the EVPs and we were in a room, I remember a couple months ago and he told us and immediately, we all literally gave the thumbs up. We were like, ‘Hell yeah, that sounds awesome’ and he was excited because Tony, he ultimately, he’s a fan. He’s probably the biggest wrestling fan I’ve ever met in my life. So him getting to work with a guy like Sting, someone who he grew up watching, I could just see his eyes just light up.

