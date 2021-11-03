To promote Adam Page challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title at the Full Gear pay-per-view event, The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss it. Here are the highlights:
Page looking further solidify his place atop AEW:
“There’s no doubt that Hangman is the future of AEW,” Nick says. “He is arguably the most over guy in our company and I feel like his backstory is very relatable to the fans, which makes his character so compelling. Him and Kenny Omega is box office.”
Omega’s run in AEW:
“Kenny is the greatest singles wrestler in wrestling and we’ve said it for years,” Matt says. “Any show that doesn’t have an Elite match in it is going to suffer or just simply not be as good. He’s just like us, always thinking outside the box. No idea is too crazy. That’s how we keep challenging ourselves to get to that next level. Hangman will be the center of the company long after we’ve all had our moment in the sun. But right now, Kenny is king and he’s on the run of his life.”