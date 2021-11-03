To promote Adam Page challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title at the Full Gear pay-per-view event, The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss it. Here are the highlights:

Page looking further solidify his place atop AEW:

“There’s no doubt that Hangman is the future of AEW,” Nick says. “He is arguably the most over guy in our company and I feel like his backstory is very relatable to the fans, which makes his character so compelling. Him and Kenny Omega is box office.”

Omega’s run in AEW: