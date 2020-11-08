During the AEW Full Gear post media scrum, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks explains that his injury is very real. As we reported here, Jackson confirms that the injury was caused from thinning in his ACL.

Matt Jackson: It’s a very real injury that I’ve been dealing with. It’s been a rough year for me. I come from all that time off during lockdown, and the first thing I do is break my rib jumping out of the dugout. I dealt with that for a second. That sucked. And then, we did the Falls Count Anywhere match with Butcher and Blade, and I decided it would be a good idea to jump off the entrance.

Nick Jackson: That was definitely your idea, yeah.

Matt Jackson: I dove off the entrance, through a table, where there was only concrete by the way. Not a good idea. For a while I was walking around at home and having a hard time. I thought I might have a fracture in my fibula or something. My amazing wife saw that I was having a hard time getting around, so she had Dr Sampson order me an MRI just to see what was going on. Turns out, it wasn’t my fibula. It was actually soft tissue. It was the back of my knee. It was my MCL and it was diagnosed that, after looking at the MRI, I had a slight tear. Nothing at the time that needed surgery. Then, the most interesting part was that they said I had a thinning of my ACL that they considered a slight tear. I haven’t had any pain, really, in my ACL. Just wear and tear, I thought. I remember thinking back, ‘Have I ever hurt my ACL?’ Then I remembered back in 2008 that I banged up my knee and had a hard time for a second. That’s the only time I could recall having pain in that area. I talked to doctors and they believe that the tear is over a decade or older.

The MCL is brand new. It’s something I’ve been dealing with. I’ve been rehabbing. I’ve been taping it before every match. This was my ninth match, I believe, with the injury. Honestly, I felt pretty good with all things considered. Our medical staff is amazing, they would never send me out there if they weren’t confident with me and how I felt. I know my body as well, so all things considered…

Nick Jackson: You have an ankle issue too.



Matt Jackson: Now that ankle thing. Doctors feel pretty good about it. I’m going to take every precaution possible. I’m not too worried about that right now.