The Young Bucks used their latest livestream to help one of their longtime AEW colleagues.

Matt and Nick Jackson revealed during a YouTube live stream on Wednesday night that they would be donating the money raised during the broadcast to support Rebel’s ongoing ALS fundraising efforts, ultimately reaching the $3,000 mark by the end of the show.

Rebel (Tanea Brooks) has been publicly battling ALS and recently announced that she has joined I Am ALS as an ambassador.

AEW has also launched its own “Rebel Heart” fundraising campaign, featuring special T-shirts and bracelets with all proceeds benefiting I Am ALS and Team Gleason.

During the livestream, fans in the chat suggested directing the donations toward Rebel’s cause. The idea was immediately embraced by The Young Bucks, who decided to turn the stream into a fundraiser for their friend and colleague.

As the broadcast wrapped up, Matt Jackson shared his appreciation for everyone who contributed.

“This is really cool. This turned into a really positive thing, a good cause. If you have donated, thank you so much. Thank you so much. We just hit $3k with that,” Matt Jackson said.

A nice gesture from the Bucks.

Nick Jackson then closed out the stream with a direct message to Rebel, making it clear where every dollar would be going.

“Thank you for everything, y’all. We love you all. And, again, 100 percent of this is going to you, Rebel. We love you, we’re thinking about you, and we’re praying for you.”

The donation is the latest show of support from within the wrestling community as Rebel continues her fight against ALS, with AEW talent and fans alike rallying behind her through fundraising efforts and awareness campaigns.