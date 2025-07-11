The Young Bucks recently spoke with Yahoo! Sports to promote the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view scheduled for this weekend.

During the discussion, the Bucks spoke about Jon Moxley being the MVP and locker room leader of All Elite Wrestling since he first arrived in the company in May of 2019.

“Jon was one of the first people who came over and it was truly shocking at the time,” Matt Jackson. “He’s been a locker room leader the entire time, and has worked so hard from the beginning.”

Jackson continued, “You talk about consistency, and drive, you’re talking about Jon. Even times when we weren’t able to be around, Jon was always there to help guide the crew. I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he’s done to make AEW thrive.”

As the discussion continued, Nicholas Jackson referred to Mox as the MVP of AEW and calling him a reliable talent that the company can depend on.

“Moxley is the MVP and he’s always been the playmaker when we’re down a few points,” he said. “You can always rely on him to get us a bucket.”

AEW All In: Texas takes place this Saturday, July 12, at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)