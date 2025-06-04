The Young Bucks — Matthew and Nicholas Jackson — have long been closely associated with Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, having spent years making the California-based promotion a home base throughout their careers.

PWG has been inactive since its last event in 2023, and the future of the promotion remains uncertain.

During a recent YouTube Q&A live stream, Matthew Jackson addressed the possibility of what’s next for him and his brother, revealing that they’ve considered making a major move involving PWG.

“Me and Nick have talked about a lot of things,” Jackson said. “We’ve talked about buying PWG. Starting our own indie. A wrestling school. In the next few years, if we’re going to do something, it’ll probably happen in the next few years.”

Jackson later offered a clarification, making it clear that while purchasing PWG is something they’ve discussed, it’s not currently on the market — at least to their knowledge.

“Let me clarify, I don’t know if PWG is for sale. If it was for sale, I would make an offer,” he added.

Also during the Q&A stream, Matthew Jackson revealed talk about return of Being The Elite, and a possible BTE movie in the works.

