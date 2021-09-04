AEW superstars and current tag team champions Matt and Nick Jackson, better known to fans as the Young Bucks, have once again changed their Twitter bio to play into their on-screen personas, a tactic they’ve been using since turning heel several months ago.

During this latest troll move the Bucks fire back at the numerous critiques they’ve had throughout their careers, including how they’d never be draws or would never be booked outside of their home-state of California.

They write, “You’ll never leave Cali. You’ll never be a champion. You’ll never get booked in Japan. You’ll never draw that crowd. Just a t-shirt company. Won’t be a TV draw.”

The Bucks are set to defend the AEW tag team championship against the Lucha Bros inside of a steel cage at tomorrow’s ALL OUT pay per view.