AEW tag team champions Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) recently spoke with WrestleZone to talk about NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, and how they hope his presence in AEW will bring in a new batch of fans. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Shaq gave them a standing ovation after their classic with FTR at Full Gear:

It’s crazy. [Shaq] was backstage at the pay-per-view and when we got backstage, he actually stood up and gave us a standing ovation for our match. And to me, it was insane. For one, we were wearing the Lakers’ colors and FTR were wearing the Celtics’ colors. That was one regret actually, was not getting a picture with him in our ‘Lakers’ outfits, but that was so cool to have him back there and to give him a fist bump. God, he’s so big, like you don’t realize how massive he really is until you see him in person. It’s insane but yeah it’s gonna be interesting to see what he does.

Their thoughts on Shaq working dates in AEW: