At the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door: First Look meet and greet, The Young Bucks once again found themselves on the receiving end of poor treatment.

Since losing their EVP status at All In last month, the duo have frequently been given what many consider the “jobber treatment.” This time, their promotional banner didn’t even feature their image — just the words “Wrestling Stars” alongside a URL link to the photo instead.

Matt Jackson wrote, “Pulled from dinner for a last second meet & greet. So disrespectful.”

The disrespect continues for the @youngbucks 😒 The former EVPs were NOT impressed with their treatment at the AEW x NJPW #ForbiddenDoor First Look Fan Event in London today! https://t.co/N8RWZRkqrc pic.twitter.com/U3cfn27qdY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2025

HBO Max recently notified subscribers of upcoming changes to its terms and conditions. A new section has been added addressing one-time purchases, which will take effect on September 20 — the same day as AEW All Out.

While not confirmed, this has fueled speculation that All Out could be the first AEW pay-per-view event made available on the service.

Pro Wrestling EVE has confirmed that Willow Nightingale will make her debut with the promotion this November. She is set to appear at EVE ‘Epic Encounters’ on November 7, though her opponent has not yet been announced.

WILLOW NIGHTINGALE AT PRO WRESTLING EVE IN NOVEMBER @ProWrestlingEVE !!! pic.twitter.com/t7fmeTJaWM — Lewis 🥰 (@lewislcWP) August 23, 2025

During a virtual signing with “Captain’s Corner,” Lady Frost revealed that she is under contract with both AEW and ROH, adding that she has actually been signed since 2022. She said,

“I started with AEW/Ring of Honor in 2022. Yep, I started in 2022, and then, signed somewhere in 2023. So I have some time left to go. But I love working there. I love all of my coworkers, Tony’s awesome. I wish I was on TV a little more. Everyone does. But, it’s a great job and I’m excited to see what the future brings, that’s for sure. For me especially but, for the company as well.”