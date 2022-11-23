AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will return to Chicago tonight to work the post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite, for the first time since the All Out incident with CM Punk and former AEW Producer Ace Steel back in September.

It will be interesting to see how the hometown crowd for Punk and Steel reacts to The Elite, and the three top AEW stars are well aware.

The Bucks acknowledged the crowd with a Twitter bio change this week, writing, “Chicago. This’ll be interesting.”

They then updated the Twitter bio to write, “Game 2.”

“Game 2.” is a reference to the Dynamite match against AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle, which will be match #2 in the Best Of 7 Series. The first match was held at Full Gear this past Saturday, with Death Triangle getting the win.

After this week, the remaining matches will take place on the following shows: November 30 during Dynamite in Indianapolis; December 14 at the Winter Is Coming Dynamite in Garland, TX; December 21 at the Holiday Bash Dynamite in San Antonio, if necessary; December 28 at the New Year’s Smash Dynamite in Denver, if necessary; and on January 11 at Dynamite in Los Angeles, if necessary.

As noted before at this link, Being The Elite returned from a hiatus earlier this week, and the “fuck CM Punk!” chants from Full Gear were highlighted. It remains to be seen if The Elite will be heels in Chicago due to their recent issues with the hometown stars, following Steel’s departure from AEW and Punk’s rumored pending departure.

