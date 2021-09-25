Following their six-man tag team victory on last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT the Young Bucks updated their Twitter bios writing, “Give us the Trios Titles. #SuperKliq,” a hint at the promotion preparing to add a three-man tag team championship, which has been rumored for months.

Meanwhile…Dax Harwood wrote a short statement on his Twitter where he called FTR living legends before name-dropping all the top industry stars who have put them over, including Bret Hart, CM Punk, Ric Flair, Randy Orton, the late Bobby Eaton, Tully Blanchard, and more. Check out it out below.