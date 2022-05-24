The Young Bucks made a bold statement in their latest Twitter bio update.

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson have used their Twitter bio to make noteworthy statements and teasers for several months now, and their latest update makes a bold claim about WWE’s Attitude Era.

“If we were around during Attitude Era, The Hardyz, Edge/Christian & Dudleyz would’ve been tag team fodder for us. All super talented tho!,” they wrote.

These comments come after it was announced that The Bucks will take on Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy at Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, in what was billed as the “Elite vs. Delete” Dream Match between the two teams.

For those who missed it, The Bucks also posted a statement after the Double Or Nothing match was announced this past weekend.

“Appreciate greatness while you still can. For the first time in @AEW, we take on @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND at #AEWDoN. Elite vs Delete,” Matt and Nick tweeted.

New bio! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 24, 2022

ELITE vs DELETE! A Tag Team Dream Match is set for #AEWDoN Double or Nothing as the @youngbucks face #TheHardys @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND LIVE on PPV from Las Vegas, NV this SUNDAY! Available internationally on https://t.co/F00KW2eFTH (@FITETV) & https://t.co/30z8K4pVMr pic.twitter.com/wGAWUT1Inh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 24, 2022

Appreciate greatness while you still can. For the first time in @AEW, we take on @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND at #AEWDoN. Elite vs Delete. pic.twitter.com/DWbYAnX10P — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 20, 2022

