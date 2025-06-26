Kota Ibushi officially returned to in-ring action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, picking up a victory in his comeback match.

On Wednesday night, Ibushi defeated Trent Beretta in his first AEW bout since November 2023, sealing the win with a Kamigoye.

After the match, Ibushi was confronted by Kazuchika Okada, setting the stage for their clash on next week’s Dynamite.

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay have had enough of The Young Bucks.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with a fast-paced tag team match that saw Strickland and Ospreay defeat Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, all while the Young Bucks watched from the stage.

After the match, the Bucks approached ringside with a security team in tow. Strickland and Ospreay didn’t hold back — issuing a direct challenge for a tag team bout at AEW All In: Texas.

Before the confrontation wrapped up, Ospreay raised the stakes by proposing that the Bucks put their Executive Vice President titles on the line in the match.

In response, the Young Bucks delivered some authority of their own, announcing that Swerve Strickland was suspended for a week without pay for laying hands on an AEW official.

The JetSpeed duo added another win to their streak on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, defeating the impromptu pairing of AR Fox and Ricochet.

Following the match, Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight issued a challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. But before they could get far, the Hurt Syndicate ambushed them from behind.

After the beatdown, MVP entered the ring and declared that Bailey and Knight would get their title shot at AEW All In Texas — if they’re still able to walk after what just happened.

Mark Briscoe is officially heading to AEW All In: Texas.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Briscoe battled Konosuke Takeshita, Roderick Strong, and Bandido in a high-stakes four-way match to determine the number one entrant in the Men’s Casino Gauntlet at All In.

The closing moments of the match were pure chaos. Bandido attempted his signature 21 Plex on Briscoe, only for Takeshita to leap in and turn it into a devastating 42 Plex. Takeshita went for the cover, but Strong broke it up just in time.

Takeshita followed up with a Blue Thunder Bomb on Strong for a near fall. Bandido regrouped and launched Takeshita across the ring with another 21 Plex, but before he could follow up, Strong caught him with a jumping knee and hit the End of Heartache.

Just when it seemed Strong had the momentum, Briscoe soared off the top rope with the Froggy Bow and pinned Strong to earn his spot at AEW All In Texas.