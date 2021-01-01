During their appearance on Sitting Ringside, The Young Bucks discussed the legacy of Chris Jericho. Here’s what they had to say:

Nick: Matt and I were on his podcast a couple weeks ago, and we asked him the question, ‘What drives you to continue to be successful? You’ve done it all. What else do you need to prove? That’s something that we see in him where we go, ‘Man, we think we’ve done a lot. Look at this guy. Look at his drive. I want to be like that. I want to never stop working hard and continue to try to be successful with a hard work ethic.’ He’s a prime example of that. He’s a great guy to have in our locker room.”

Matt: He’s so inventive. He knows how to recreate himself. Just the evolution of Chris Jericho, no matter what the circumstance is – it could be the in middle of a pandemic with no audience – and this guy can go out there and a cut a promo and have a meme that goes viral, and he’ll have a T-shirt the next day. He’s so marketable. He knows how to get anything and anyone around him over. For him, sometimes I look at him and it’s like he doesn’t even have to try because he’s so good at it. He’s masterful. At this point, if he’s not in the argument for greatest of all time, I don’t know who is. He’s still working on top at 50 years old, and he’s done this with 20 different personas or whatever. He’s one of the greats, and like Nick said, having him around makes everyone better.