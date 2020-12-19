During an interview with The Walkway To Fight Club, The Young Bucks spoke about how they felt that the build to their match with FTR felt rushed. Here’s what they had to say:

And you know, the build maybe could have gone a little bit longer. Maybe, people said it was a little rushed. But again, I think at the end of the day, nobody’s even gonna think about that. They’re just gonna think about the match. Like, Nick made a great point. Nobody thinks about when Hogan and Rock wrestled, nobody thinks about the fact — what was it? There was a Diesel involved, and someone got killed? Nobody thinks about that, they think about the match they had. And I’m not comparing our match to that match. I’m just saying, it’s two different matches. But nobody thinks about the build, they think about delivery of the match. And I think we stuck the landing.

Credit: The Walkway To Fight Club. H/T 411Mania.