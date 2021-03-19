The AEW tag team champion Young Bucks recently appeared on the My Mom’s Basement podcast with host Robbie Fox to discuss the promotion’s competitive tag team division and how they predict a big run for the Inner Circle’s Santana and Ortiz. Hear their thoughts below.

Matt Jackson on the competitive division, specifically Santana and Ortiz:

There’s so many guys on this roster now where — and we especially, we look at the tag team division obviously and we have because we helped hand pick a lot of these teams and it’s like I don’t think people have truly seen how good Santana and Ortiz can be. They’ve had a lot of big matches and big moments but I think that they’ve got a big run in them. They’re one team immediately. Like Private Party, this new heel thing they’re doing with Matt Hardy. Right away, I’m like, ‘These guys got something.’ Top Flight, you just know. This is a classic babyface tag team.

Nick Jackson on how over the Jurassic Express is:

Jurassic Express, I feel like without an audience, it’s hard to gauge who’s over but those guys have always been over so if we had a packed house, those guys would be getting big reactions.

