AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and commented on fallout from the AEW All Out incident with CM Punk that took place back in September.

It was noted how there was a lot of chatter about the incident while The Bucks and fellow-EVP Kenny Omega were suspended, while the involved parties were being quiet. The brothers commented on whether or not it was difficult to refrain from telling their side of the story with all the different stories and rumors going around.

“We’ve always had controversy surround us, so it’s nothing new,” Nick Jackson said. “But it does get frustrating when you publicly can’t defend yourself with things you see online that just aren’t true. I guess it just comes with the territory. All I care about is being a good person, and I know who I am. I know deep down inside the type of person I am, and if the internet wants to think differently because of all these narratives that tell you otherwise, then so be it.”

Matt Jackson leaned on two strengths for The Bucks during his time away from AEW – intelligence and experience.

“I remembered a time when it would be so frustrating to me, wanting to clear the air and win over the people who criticized our work, or even worse: those who attacked us personally,” Matt said. “I think I finally came to the conclusion, after years of ‘Young Bucks’ being a dirty word in this business, and being dragged through the mud over false narratives, rumors and speculation, that we were simply cast as a certain role in this movie. These are our roles. There is no changing that, and it’s a fool’s errand to try to change it, because it’ll drive you mad and destroy your mental health if you worry about it too much.

“Personally, you just have to keep on going and only concern yourself with the ones who truly matter in your life. I now only value the opinion of the people who know me best. Professionally, how do I fight off a career full of never-ending criticism? With great content.”

