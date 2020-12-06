During a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, The Young Bucks revealed the origins of their team name. Here’s what they had to say:

I was ‘Mr. Instant Replay.’ I wore red and he wore blue. It never really crossed our minds, like ‘Hey, we want to be a tag team.’ It was just always we wanted to be a singles wrestler, at that time at least. We get to this show where we were just so happy that we even got booked because at the time, we’re making $25 a shot, and the guy in charge, he’s like, ‘I’m gonna pay you guys $75 each. And we’re like, ‘Holy crap. $75? We can make a living doing this if this is how we get paid.’ So we get booked and we go to the card.

And we’re looking everywhere for our names. Where’s Mr. Instant Replay and Slick Nick on the card? It’s not on the card, and all of a sudden, we ask Joey, ‘Hey man, we’re here to wrestle.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re on the card right there against us.’ I go, ‘Excuse me?’ So I look on the thing, and it’s Joey and his partner at the time Mongo.

And it says ‘vs. Matt and Nick, The Young Bucks,’ and I go, ‘Why are you calling us Matt and Nick, The Young Bucks?’ He’s like, ‘Dude, I’m gonna be really honest with you, I couldn’t remember your guys’ names, and when we kept going back to the match and we were talking about it, we just kept referring to you guys as Matt and Nick, those Young Bucks. So that’s just going to be your name today, okay?’ Our hearts just sunk. We’re like, ‘That’s great!’ And as soon as he walked away, we’re in panic mode. We can’t be Matt and Nick, The Young Bucks. That’s the worst thing ever.