During an interview with Fightful, The Young Bucks spoke on FTR being one of the best tag teams that they’ve ever been in the ring with as well as their passion for the wrestling business. Here’s what they had to say:

One of the best tag teams I’ve ever been in the ring with. Nobody takes wrestling more seriously than them. They eat, breathe and sleep this business. It was intimidating watching them come in 4 or 5 months before we wrestled them and just seeing the way that they did things and put so much thought into this. I don’t know if I’ve ever met two more passionate guys about the business than those guys. I’m so glad that they’re on our team.

