AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, recent updated their Twitter bio stating that they plan on one day wrestling top WWE act, The New Day. The bio reads, “One day we’ll wrestle New Day & everyone will rejoice. Remember this bio.”

While the Bucks have been using their Twitter bio to poke fun at the industry or further their personal storylines on AEW television this is also the same sentence they used for team FTR, fka as the Revival in WWE, several years earlier. FTR and The Bucks eventually clashed at Full Gear 2020, where the brothers Jackson defeated Wheeler and Harwood to begin their reign as AEW tag team champions.

The New Day and The Elite had previous encounters in person, most notably at the 2018 E3 gaming convention.

Check out the Bucks new bio here.