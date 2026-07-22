Former AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks recently reflected on their decision to leave TNA Wrestling back in 2011, admitting they believed in themselves even when the company didn’t.

Matt and Nick Jackson originally signed with TNA in 2009, where they competed under the name Generation Me. Their run with the promotion lasted just under two years before creative frustrations and financial issues led the brothers to request their release following their match against Eric Young and Shark Boy at TNA Destination X on July 10, 2011.

Looking back on that pivotal moment during an interview with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Matt Jackson explained that the duo never lost faith in what they could become.

“Call it blind confidence, or young arrogance, we just saw something in ourselves that they did not, and we had the courage to make a change,” Matt Jackson said.

Although their initial TNA run came to an abrupt end, it wasn’t the last time The Young Bucks appeared for the promotion. The brothers returned in 2013 for a TNA One Night Only event, where they faced Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian. They later made another appearance at Against All Odds 2021 during the working relationship between AEW and TNA.