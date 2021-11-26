According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, have signed new long-term deals with AEW and will be remaining with the promotion “at least through 2026.”

The former AEW tag team champions, who also serve as Executive VPs for the company, have been out of action since their Falls Count Anywhere matchup against Christian Cage and Jurassic Express at Full Gear, an intense and brutal contest that saw Jungle Boy pick up the win for his team.

After their run in ROH, NJPW, and indie circuits all around the world, the Bucks were one of the many key factors at starting AEW along with Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and new AEW world champion, “Hangman”Adam Page.