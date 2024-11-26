The Young Bucks have resurfaced.

For the first time since losing the AEW Tag-Team Championships to Private Party and bailing on their AEW EVP responsibilities due to the insanity surrounding the company from Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson turned up with a special video message shared by New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The decorated international tag-team veterans released a video to NJPW, which was shared via social media on Monday, where the Jackson duo make their intentions of going after the IWGP Tag-Team Championships clear.

In the video, which you can watch below, The Young Bucks mention wanting to challenge for the IWGP Tag-Team Championships, currently held by United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE), at the upcoming NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 show on January 5.