The Young Bucks entered NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois on September 7 as the AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

And they left the building later that night the same way.

Nicholas and Matthew Jackson managed to pick up a victory over Blackpool Combat Club duo Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in the second pay-per-view match of the evening at the AEW All Out 2024 show on Saturday night.

The finish saw the Bucks counter the Fastball Special, with Matthew getting his knees up during the landing, and following up with a roll-up for the pin fall victory.

With the win, The Young Bucks are still your AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

