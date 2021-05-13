Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured the Young Bucks taking on SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) in tag team action for the AEW tag team titles.

After a wild back and forth, which included Matt Jackson recreating the famous Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair “I love you” moment, the Bucks picked up the win, taking advantage of a battered Daniels who was busted open earlier in the bout.

THESE GUYS DONT QUIT 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IvXqhvksy3 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 13, 2021

SCU is…no more. Tune into #AEWDynamite Now on TNT pic.twitter.com/a4VG9sNqGi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

SCU had mentioned for months that the next time they lost a tag team matchup they would be breaking up. The commentary team put this story over, and Kazarian and Daniels hugged afterwards indicating that they were indeed done.