Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured the Young Bucks defending their tag team titles against Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) in a matchup that was announced on last week’s show.
After a wild back and forth that saw appearances from Kenny Omega and Christian Cage the Bucks managed to pickup the victory after connecting with their signature BTE trigger.
