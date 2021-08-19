Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured the Young Bucks defending their tag team titles against Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) in a matchup that was announced on last week’s show.

After a wild back and forth that saw appearances from Kenny Omega and Christian Cage the Bucks managed to pickup the victory after connecting with their signature BTE trigger.

