Kenny Omega successfully retained his AEW International Championship in a three-way match at AEW Dynasty 2025, defeating Mike Bailey and Ricochet. The match ended when Omega executed a One Winged Angel off the top, with Bailey stuck in the Tree of Woe and unable to break the pin.

Following the match, Omega was confronted by AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, leading to a stare-off before Omega left the ring. Omega’s reign as AEW International Champion is now 29 days, after winning the title from Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution 2025.

The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) made their highly anticipated return to AEW at AEW Dynasty 2025, marking their first appearance since October 2024. They intervened in the AEW World Title match between Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley, costing Strickland the title. As Strickland seemed poised to win, the lights went out, and when they returned, the Bucks were in the ring, delivering a double knee shot (EVP Trigger) to Strickland. Moxley took advantage and pinned Strickland to retain the title. The Bucks quickly left through the crowd, and the show ended shortly afterward. This marks their first appearance since losing the AEW World Tag Team Titles to Private Party in October 2024, when they had distanced themselves from issues with Moxley and the Death Riders. Now, they have returned with a clear vendetta.