Fans who have noticed The Young Bucks using the same promotional photos for multiple AEW events now have an explanation courtesy of Matt Jackson.

During the latest episode of Being The Elite, Matt discussed why he and his brother Nick Jackson rarely update their promotional photos, revealing that Nick has never been a fan of posing for pictures.

According to Matt, Nick’s dislike of photo shoots dates all the way back to his school days.

“He hates the direction. He used to hate school picture day, yearbook day, and all that stuff. He’s always complaining to my mom, like, ‘God, I got to do these freaking photos, Mom? Yeah, you have to. Everyone has to, Nick. You go to the school? Yeah, you got to take a picture.’ Look at the point. Look at his face.”

Matt then joked that Nick’s reluctance is why fans frequently see the same Young Bucks photos used in match graphics across several AEW pay-per-views.

“This will be the only time you see us do this in 2026. When you’re complaining and you’re like, God, these photos have been used for 20 of the matches. You know what everyone goes, ‘all the Young Bucks matches that I love this year, it’s like the same freaking graphic,’ because he doesn’t want to do photos.”