The Young Bucks have re-emerged, and did a new interview.

The Young Bucks wrestle at this weekend’s Wrestle Dynasty show, and spoke with Tunnel Talk Pod to promote their match. During the interview they spoke about how creative changed a number of times during their tag title run, before losing it to Private Party.

Among the previous ideas was an Elite Roulette match that would lead to a random team to get picked to face them for the titles. The Young Bucks also said they wanted a “certain tag team” to squash them for the belts.

According to Fightful Select, The Outrunners were actually considered for this spot, and a few in the company thought it would actually happen. However, creative changed as Private Party ended up winning the titles.

Check out the complete interview with The Young Bucks at RedCircle.com.