A potential crossover between AEW and WWE nearly became reality years ago, according to Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks.

During the latest episode of Being The Elite (see video below), The Young Bucks looked back at old footage featuring themselves, Kenny Omega, and The New Day.

While reflecting on their long-running friendship and gaming rivalry with the WWE trio, Matt Jackson revealed that serious talks once took place regarding a blockbuster crossover match.

According to Jackson, discussions even included direct communication with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

“We truly were trying to get a New Day, Young Bucks, Kenny match to happen,” Matt said. “An Elite vs. New Day match actively. They (WWE) said they were trying on their side. We were definitely talking to our bosses.”

The proposed match would have featured The Elite team of Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega taking on The New Day trio of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods in what many fans viewed as a dream crossover bout between two of wrestling’s most influential factions of the modern era.

Matt went on to reveal that the conversations escalated to a phone call with Triple H back in 2018.

“Even to the point in 2018 when we got on the phone with Triple H and we talked to him and said, ‘Hey, we would really like to do this match.’ I don’t know if he was necessarily interested in just doing that match. I think he was more interested in pursuing us to work for him, but we talked to him about it. We were serious about doing the match and we thought we’d probably be able to do it, and unfortunately we never did.”

The Elite and The New Day developed a friendly rivalry over the years through gaming competitions and online content, with the groups regularly facing off in publicly documented video game tournaments and convention appearances.

Interesting stuff.

The comments also come at a notable time, as recent WWE departures involving Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods sparked immediate speculation among fans about possible future appearances in AEW. Several AEW names have already publicly floated potential dream matches involving the duo against teams such as FTR, Adam Copeland & Christian Cage, The Young Bucks, and The Hurt Syndicate.