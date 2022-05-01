The Young Bucks were the latest guests on Lucha Libre Online to hype up the AEW and NJPW supershow, better known as the Forbidden Door, and discuss a number of different topics, including how NJPW “big leagued” the Bucks at the very beginning of AEW back in 2019. Check out their full story on that subject below.

How they don’t think they’ll get the respect they deserve until they retire or die:

Matt: Anybody who wants to push forward and evolve, they’re always hated in current time. In 20 years, 30 years, 40 or whenever that artist dies, that’s when everyone goes, ‘Oh my God, that person was truly great.’ Nick: Maybe when we retire. Matt: I think maybe when we retire or we’re dead, we’ll finally get our flowers. We ain’t getting no flowers right now. Nick: Where’s our flowers at? Matt: I don’t even want the flowers. If you gave me the flowers, I’d wipe my rear end with them at this point. I don’t want your flowers.

Says that they told NJPW from day one that they’d like to work with them, but NJPW “big leagued” them. They also add that WWE talents didn’t trust AEW to succeed, and the only company that wanted to work with them from the beginning was AAA:

Matt: You know what’s crazy? Is we told New Japan day one, ‘Hey, we’re doing this thing. Come hang out with us, come work with us. We’d still love to do your shows’ and they kind of kayfabed us, kind of big leagued us a little bit in the beginning. They were waiting until that entire dinner table [was] completely set [and now they’re like], oh wait, now let’s go. So it’s just funny when you see — and all the WWF guys that joined AEW now too, they didn’t want to join AEW at first because they were like, I don’t know if this is real, blah, blah, blah, blah and we remember who took the leap with us in the very beginning day one and it was us who set the dinner table and so it’s funny now, like New Japan, all these WWE guys, they all wanna be a part of this thing that we created. Nick: You know who trusted us? AAA. Matt: That’s right. Nick: Since day one.

Say they want a match with the Hardys on a large stage:

Matt: That’s my personal dream match right now to do on a big platform for a lot of people to see [Young Bucks vs. The Hardys]. We did it in ROH, we did it in Chile. I’d like to do it, you know, on cable or pay-per-view or whatever, you know what I mean? Yep. That’s the one, that’s the one [dream match].

